One Day In July LLC Sells 953 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

One Day In July LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 11.5% in the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVEE shares. StockNews.com lowered NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered NV5 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NV5 Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NV5 Global news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 2,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $244,744.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,535.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NV5 Global news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 2,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $244,744.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,535.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald C. Alford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $100,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,404.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Stock Performance

Shares of NVEE traded down $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $92.05. 6,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,340. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.39. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.56 and a 52-week high of $119.56.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NV5 Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.