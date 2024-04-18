Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Invesco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Invesco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen began coverage on Invesco in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Invesco from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.46.

Invesco Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. Invesco has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average is $15.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -108.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Invesco by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 145,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

