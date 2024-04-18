Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 12,089 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,078,000 after acquiring an additional 75,622 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CARR opened at $54.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.76. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $60.87.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

