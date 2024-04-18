Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 6,375 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 96% compared to the average volume of 3,257 put options.
Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $58.41 on Thursday. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $54.28 and a 1 year high of $69.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.11 and its 200 day moving average is $60.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.44 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th.
Several brokerages have weighed in on BHP. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
