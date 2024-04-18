Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 252,335 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 182,403 shares.The stock last traded at $129.04 and had previously closed at $128.84.
Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.22.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Communication Services ETF
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.
Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.
