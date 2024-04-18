Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter worth about $88,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BDJ stock opened at $7.86 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.78.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

