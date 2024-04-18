Capital Analysts LLC Sells 2,201 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $47.83 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $70.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

