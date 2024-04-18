Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $22.65 Million Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,731 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,616 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.06% of Cheniere Energy worth $22,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE LNG opened at $156.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.25. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.30 and a twelve month high of $183.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 48.45% and a return on equity of 69.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.30.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

