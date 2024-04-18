Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Bought by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 87.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,974,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,979,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $546,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.44.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SWK stock opened at $89.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of -42.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.58. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.87 and a 1-year high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.77%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.