Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $441,000 Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,760 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NWL. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 481.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,406,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476,644 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $42,629,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,259,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,151,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 258.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,637,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,088 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWL stock opened at $6.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $12.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.77.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -29.47%.

NWL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered Newell Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

