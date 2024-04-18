Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,386 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.41% of Encompass Health worth $27,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 88.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of EHC stock opened at $79.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.16. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $57.55 and a 52 week high of $83.73. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 7.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.22.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

