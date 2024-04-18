Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Shares Sold by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brady were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Brady by 34.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brady by 14.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Brady by 8.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brady by 27.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Brady by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $58.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. Brady Co. has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $63.02.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $322.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.61 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.54%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $477,100.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,124,886.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 328,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,617,002.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $477,100.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 333,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,124,886.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $2,283,667. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

