Sfmg LLC Purchases Shares of 5,968 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. Sfmg LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSPG. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $999,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,027,000. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,764,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,386,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPG opened at $81.89 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $86.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.70.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

