Sfmg LLC Sells 30,000 Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Sfmg LLC lessened its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 500,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 117,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,184,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,433,000 after purchasing an additional 37,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,890,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,799,000 after purchasing an additional 403,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on CrossFirst Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrossFirst Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

CrossFirst Bankshares Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CFB opened at $11.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The company has a market cap of $583.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average is $12.47.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $122.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.