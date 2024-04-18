VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Stock Price Up 0.3%

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $218.96 and last traded at $218.09. 1,826,363 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 8,581,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.36.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Semiconductor ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,189,000.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

