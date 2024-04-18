Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 90,045 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 46,562 shares.The stock last traded at $53.47 and had previously closed at $53.68.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Prism Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 269,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,957,000 after buying an additional 25,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.