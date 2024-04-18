Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $31.39

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$31.39 and last traded at C$31.43, with a volume of 26580 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TOY. CIBC reduced their price objective on Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.13.

Spin Master Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.13.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$684.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$681.03 million. Spin Master had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 7.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spin Master Corp. will post 2.9973592 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Spin Master’s payout ratio is presently 12.37%.

Insider Activity at Spin Master

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Harrs sold 1,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.25, for a total transaction of C$48,312.25. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

See Also

