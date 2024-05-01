Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Truist Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NOG. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NOG stock opened at $42.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.29 and a 200 day moving average of $37.33. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $43.75.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $396.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.67 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 42.61%. The company’s revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $153,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,082 shares in the company, valued at $9,346,800.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider James B. Evans sold 945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $35,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $153,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,082 shares in the company, valued at $9,346,800.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,944 shares of company stock worth $436,614. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,642 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 19.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,786,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,318,000 after purchasing an additional 605,197 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 27.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,562,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,085,000 after purchasing an additional 545,297 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,537,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,003,000 after purchasing an additional 131,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 13.8% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,445,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,153,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Stories

