Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 107,813 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 72,550 shares.The stock last traded at $63.66 and had previously closed at $63.57.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.22.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHO. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

