Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $225.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.24.

AMZN stock opened at $175.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $101.15 and a 1-year high of $189.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.34, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,889,146 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.0% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 22,054 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% during the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 54,534 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,549 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,767 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 40,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,182,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

