Brokers Set Expectations for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s FY2026 Earnings (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued on Monday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.88 for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.13. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of C$2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.04 billion.

AEM has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Cormark dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Veritas Investment Research increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.40 to C$118.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$92.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$97.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$87.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$77.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$71.58. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of C$59.36 and a 52-week high of C$92.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.537 dividend. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.74%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

