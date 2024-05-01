Northcape Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $228,390,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $89,561,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,272,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,645,000 after buying an additional 503,970 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12,161.9% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 488,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,163,000 after buying an additional 484,167 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,874,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,545,000 after buying an additional 476,951 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $76.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.35. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $80.82.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

