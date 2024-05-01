Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC owned 0.67% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ADE LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. ADE LLC now owns 22,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,585,000. Clarus Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 80,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 44,071 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot International ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of PTIN opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.35. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.78 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30. The firm has a market cap of $150.44 million, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.82.

Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (PTIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot International index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary ex-US Large-Cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTIN was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.