Truist Financial Reaffirms Hold Rating for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Truist Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $315.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $300.00. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.14% from the stock’s current price.

ZBRA has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.09.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $314.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 55.09 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $287.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.72. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $194.59 and a 1-year high of $322.95.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,082,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,662,491,000 after buying an additional 22,327 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,646,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,400,000 after buying an additional 77,086 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,191,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,753,000 after purchasing an additional 92,055 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,010,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,222,000 after purchasing an additional 522,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 992,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,810,000 after purchasing an additional 59,200 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

