FY2025 EPS Estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Cut by DA Davidson

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.45. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.30. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $23.24. The company has a market cap of $234.07 million, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.10). Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $36.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Marin Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. North Reef Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,005,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 75,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 120.48%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.