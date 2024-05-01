Northcape Wealth Management LLC Invests $201,000 in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.88.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, Director William H. Swanson bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $272,792.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,376,393.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Swanson acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,362 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,360 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

LHX opened at $214.05 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $218.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.98.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.32%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

