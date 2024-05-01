Brokers Issue Forecasts for TransDigm Group Incorporated’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of TransDigm Group in a report released on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $33.93 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $33.86. The consensus estimate for TransDigm Group’s current full-year earnings is $29.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TransDigm Group’s Q1 2026 earnings at $9.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $39.56 EPS.
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
TransDigm Group Stock Performance
Shares of TDG opened at $1,248.15 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $750.86 and a 52 week high of $1,269.51. The firm has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,207.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,068.32.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group
In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.48, for a total transaction of $3,421,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,728. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.48, for a total value of $3,421,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,728. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,087 shares of company stock valued at $69,840,358. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.
TransDigm Group Company Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
