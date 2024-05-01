Brokers Issue Forecasts for TransDigm Group Incorporated’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of TransDigm Group in a report released on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $33.93 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $33.86. The consensus estimate for TransDigm Group’s current full-year earnings is $29.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TransDigm Group’s Q1 2026 earnings at $9.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $39.56 EPS.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,220.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,170.27.

Read Our Latest Report on TDG

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG opened at $1,248.15 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $750.86 and a 52 week high of $1,269.51. The firm has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,207.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,068.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.48, for a total transaction of $3,421,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,728. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.48, for a total value of $3,421,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,728. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,087 shares of company stock valued at $69,840,358. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.