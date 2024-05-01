MONECO Advisors LLC Buys 6,391 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RWJ opened at $39.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.38. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $43.02.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

