Morgan Stanley Boosts Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target to $32.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 28.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VCTR. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.43.

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $44.66 on Wednesday. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $27.73 and a twelve month high of $45.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.25. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Victory Capital by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Victory Capital by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Victory Capital by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

