Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys New Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Allison Transmission by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,928,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $402,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,841 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $186,230,000 after acquiring an additional 21,742 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,517,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $159,146,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,414,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,576,000 after acquiring an additional 26,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,639,000 after acquiring an additional 357,322 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $195,889.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Niekerk Teresa Van sold 6,241 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total value of $467,263.67. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,655.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $195,889.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,982.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,244,562 over the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

ALSN stock opened at $79.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $83.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $775.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.00 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 22.17%. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALSN shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.88.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

