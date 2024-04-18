Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Tigress Financial

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Tigress Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.65% from the company’s previous close.

LYFT has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lyft from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $17.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.97. Lyft has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lyft will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $3,871,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 932,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,688,181.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $3,871,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 932,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,688,181.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $85,163.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 633,950 shares in the company, valued at $9,521,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 270,526 shares of company stock worth $5,195,771. 3.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lyft by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,488,609 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,770,000 after buying an additional 1,043,719 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Lyft by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,425,740 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $46,647,000 after buying an additional 778,563 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lyft by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $331,562,000 after buying an additional 1,135,036 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Lyft by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,208,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $12,740,000 after buying an additional 667,600 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

