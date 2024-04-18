iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $125.89 on Thursday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $111.83 and a 52 week high of $141.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

