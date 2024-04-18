KeyCorp Trims CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Target Price to $376.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $430.00 to $376.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.03% from the company’s current price.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.87.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $293.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $319.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a PE ratio of 815.83, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at $375,176,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $6,107,772.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 382,958 shares in the company, valued at $124,767,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,544 shares of company stock valued at $72,113,932. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth approximately $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

