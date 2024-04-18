Exchange Income Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.22 (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.
Exchange Income Price Performance
Shares of EIF opened at C$46.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$48.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$46.29. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$42.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.74.
Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70. The business had revenue of C$656.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$644.49 million. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.90%. Equities analysts predict that Exchange Income will post 3.1697987 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EIF
Exchange Income Company Profile
Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Exchange Income
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Put Credit Spreads
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Can Netflix Stock Continue Into All-Time Highs After Earnings?
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Planet Labs Soars Fueled by AI Data Demand
Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.