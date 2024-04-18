Exchange Income Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.22 (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

Exchange Income Price Performance

Shares of EIF opened at C$46.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$48.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$46.29. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$42.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.74.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70. The business had revenue of C$656.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$644.49 million. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.90%. Equities analysts predict that Exchange Income will post 3.1697987 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$64.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EIF

Exchange Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.