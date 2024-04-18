Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

Enterprise Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years.

Enterprise Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of EBTC stock opened at $23.68 on Thursday. Enterprise Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enterprise Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EBTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $42.07 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Michael T. Putziger purchased 1,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.46 per share, with a total value of $48,192.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 206,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,658,819.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 434,729 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,024,000 after acquiring an additional 9,447 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,292 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,751 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 86,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

