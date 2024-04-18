Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by B. Riley

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SIX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.31.

Shares of SIX opened at $23.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $18.29 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.17.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $292.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.42 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 527.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 58.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

