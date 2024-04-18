5,200 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Acquired by Tyche Wealth Partners LLC

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $81.24 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $94.73. The company has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.08.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

