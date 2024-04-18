Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) PT Raised to $33.00 at Morgan Stanley

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.35% from the company’s previous close.

JHG has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Janus Henderson Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.43.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on JHG

Janus Henderson Group Trading Down 0.3 %

JHG opened at $30.74 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Group has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $33.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.62 and a 200 day moving average of $28.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $568.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.26 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Janus Henderson Group

In related news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 30,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $948,190.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,910,758.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 30,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $948,190.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,910,758.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,812 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $58,473.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,535 shares in the company, valued at $114,074.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,133 shares of company stock worth $2,172,459 in the last three months. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595,152 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,455,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,065 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,104,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,924,000 after buying an additional 947,319 shares during the period. Finally, Silchester International Investors LLP lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,888,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,893,000 after acquiring an additional 914,200 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.