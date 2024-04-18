iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $793,000. Main Street Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 25,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY stock opened at $116.35 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $123.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.43 and its 200-day moving average is $114.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9976 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

