Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $106.36 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.28.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

