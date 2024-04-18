Capital Analysts LLC Buys New Shares in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $480,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 93.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,039,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,223,000 after acquiring an additional 86,069 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LRGF opened at $51.27 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $40.44 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

