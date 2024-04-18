Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Trading Up 2.9%

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) was up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.26 and last traded at $11.21. Approximately 110,589 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 980,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATXS shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Astria Therapeutics Stock Down 5.0 %

The company has a market cap of $579.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.17.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). Analysts expect that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Astria Therapeutics

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 2,481,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $29,999,521.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,873,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,923,286.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Astria Therapeutics news, insider Christopher Morabito sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $102,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 2,481,350 shares of Astria Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $29,999,521.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,873,721 shares in the company, valued at $58,923,286.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astria Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 416.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 12,948.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Featured Articles

