Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -1.150–1.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE ALK opened at $43.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.63. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $57.18.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 13.54%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.85.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $249,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,048 shares in the company, valued at $999,201.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

