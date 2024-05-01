BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC) versus Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Head-To-Head Contrast

BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC – Get Free Report) and Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioNexus Gene Lab and Elekta AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get BioNexus Gene Lab alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioNexus Gene Lab $9.77 million 1.13 -$2.63 million ($0.02) -31.00 Elekta AB (publ) $1.61 billion 1.71 $90.25 million $0.36 20.03

Elekta AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than BioNexus Gene Lab. BioNexus Gene Lab is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elekta AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

18.9% of BioNexus Gene Lab shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of BioNexus Gene Lab shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of Elekta AB (publ) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BioNexus Gene Lab and Elekta AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioNexus Gene Lab 0 0 0 0 N/A Elekta AB (publ) 2 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This table compares BioNexus Gene Lab and Elekta AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioNexus Gene Lab -26.90% -32.99% -26.99% Elekta AB (publ) 7.88% 15.16% 5.01%

Summary

Elekta AB (publ) beats BioNexus Gene Lab on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioNexus Gene Lab

(Get Free Report)

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp., through its subsidiary, Chemrex Corporation Sdn. Bhd., engages in the wholesale of chemical raw material products in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other countries in Southeast Asia. Its chemical raw material products used to produce handrails, bench tops, automotive and aero parts, cleanroom panels, and instruments. The company, through its subsidiary, BioNexus Gene Lab Sdn. Bhd, is also involved in developing and providing non-invasive liquid biopsy tests for the early detection of biomarkers. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

About Elekta AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity for real-time MR visualization; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for image guided radiation therapy; treatment and workflow management solutions; radiation and medical oncology; and other patient services. It also provides Elekta Studio, an image guided brachytherapy solution; ImagingRing, a mobile CT scanner; Oncentra Brachy, a smart tool that facilitate repetitive tasks; Venezia applicator that enables the oncologist to treat locally advanced cervical cancer; Elekta Flexitron afterloader for enabling the precise execution of all steps in the workflow; Geneva, an applicator for cervical cancer treatment; veterinary radiation therapy products; and Elekta Kaiku for personalized cancer care. In addition, the company offers stereotactic radiosurgery, such as Leksell Gamma Knife Icon for personalized radiation treatment; Leksell Gamma Knife Perfexion, a tool for radiosurgeons; and Elekta Esprit. Further, it provides neurosurgery products comprising Leksell Vantage Stereotactic System for intracranial neurosurgery; and Leksell Stereotactic System for minimally invasive stereotactic neurosurgery. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for BioNexus Gene Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNexus Gene Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.