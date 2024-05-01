Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) and Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH) Head-To-Head Comparison

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) and Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.0% of Cadre shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of Envoy Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 49.2% of Cadre shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Envoy Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cadre and Envoy Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadre 0 2 3 0 2.60 Envoy Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Cadre presently has a consensus price target of $41.25, suggesting a potential upside of 23.61%. Envoy Medical has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.18%. Given Envoy Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Envoy Medical is more favorable than Cadre.

Cadre has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envoy Medical has a beta of 2.68, meaning that its stock price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cadre and Envoy Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadre 8.01% 21.85% 9.82% Envoy Medical N/A N/A -100.39%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cadre and Envoy Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadre $482.53 million 2.60 $38.64 million $1.02 32.72 Envoy Medical $320,000.00 260.31 -$29.91 million N/A N/A

Cadre has higher revenue and earnings than Envoy Medical.

Summary

Cadre beats Envoy Medical on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products. The company also offers third-party products, such as uniforms, optics, boots, firearms, and ammunition. It serves first responders, such as state and local law enforcement, fire and rescue, explosive ordnance disposal technicians, emergency medical technicians, fishing, and wildlife enforcement and departments of corrections, as well as federal agencies including the U.S. Department of State, U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Interior, U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Department of Corrections, the Department of Energy, Los Alamos National Laboratories, Waste Isolation Plant, and various foreign government agencies. Cadre Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Envoy Medical

Envoy Medical, Inc., a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include personal sound amplification devices; hearing aids; Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implants; auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc. in September 2023. Envoy Medical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

