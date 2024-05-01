Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Receives $118.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $105.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.15 and its 200-day moving average is $107.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $122.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 84.94%.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,938,470.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,579.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,307,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,809,000 after purchasing an additional 216,137 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,230,000 after acquiring an additional 114,451 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,713,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,669,000 after acquiring an additional 93,082 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,021,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,100,000 after acquiring an additional 62,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,305,000 after acquiring an additional 11,490 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

