Patria Investments (PAX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Patria Investments to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $111.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.41 million. Patria Investments had a return on equity of 38.20% and a net margin of 36.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Patria Investments to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Patria Investments Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PAX opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.40. Patria Investments has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $16.20.
Patria Investments Announces Dividend
Patria Investments Company Profile
Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Patria Investments
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.