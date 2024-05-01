Patria Investments (PAX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Patria Investments to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $111.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.41 million. Patria Investments had a return on equity of 38.20% and a net margin of 36.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Patria Investments to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PAX opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.40. Patria Investments has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $16.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.399 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is 197.53%.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

