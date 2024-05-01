FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for Comcast in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now expects that the cable giant will post earnings of $4.28 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.20. The consensus estimate for Comcast’s current full-year earnings is $4.21 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Comcast’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMCSA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $38.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Comcast has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,542,988,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,725,926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,625,543 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 39.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,065,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $446,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,358 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,145,838 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $227,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,190 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Comcast by 215.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,622,246 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $158,835,000 after buying an additional 2,474,946 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

