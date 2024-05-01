Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 64.27% from the company’s previous close.

Waldencast Trading Down 3.9 %

WALD opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.15. Waldencast has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waldencast

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Waldencast by 68.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Waldencast by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Waldencast in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Waldencast Company Profile

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

Featured Stories

