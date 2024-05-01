Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties to post earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $79.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.55 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 53.50%.
Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance
Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $103.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.14 and its 200 day moving average is $91.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 14.22 and a quick ratio of 14.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.49. Innovative Industrial Properties has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $105.81.
Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
IIPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.67.
Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.
